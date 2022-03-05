Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

