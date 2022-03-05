Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.36 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.