Rohan Pal Sells 5,120 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BCO opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,225,000 after buying an additional 2,550,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Brink’s by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 298,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $18,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

