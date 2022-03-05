Rohan Pal Sells 5,120 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BCO opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,225,000 after buying an additional 2,550,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Brink’s by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 298,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $18,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
