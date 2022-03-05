Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

