Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $2.07

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $2.07 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROOT. Barclays decreased their target price on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Root has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $376.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.23.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Root by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Root by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 292,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Root by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

