Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 71,930 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ross Stores by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after buying an additional 197,944 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

