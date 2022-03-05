Royal Bank of Canada Buys 14,839 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $87.91 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.71). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.52%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

