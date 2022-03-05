Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $34.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.44% from the stock’s current price.

AZRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of AZRE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $777.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

