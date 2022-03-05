Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $34.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.44% from the stock’s current price.
AZRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.
Shares of AZRE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $777.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $32.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
