Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.37 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in APi Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in APi Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of APG stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

