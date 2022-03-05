Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,286 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

