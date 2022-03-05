RPC (NYSE:RES) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.20

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 12902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.11 and a beta of 1.75.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 2,846.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

