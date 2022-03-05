RPC (NYSE:RES) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.20

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 12902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.11 and a beta of 1.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 2,846.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
