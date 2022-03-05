RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on RPT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 430,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,396. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after buying an additional 861,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after buying an additional 195,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.