RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

RPT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 430,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,396. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 195,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 73,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

