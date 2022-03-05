Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Down 42.5% in February

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWAY. Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.20. 87,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 624,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,184,048.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,139,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

