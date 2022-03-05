Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RWAY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 624,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,184,048.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

