Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

R traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.03. 515,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,656. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 136,186 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ryder System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

