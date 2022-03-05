Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.467 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.
Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.
SBR stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $885.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
