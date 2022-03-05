Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.467 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

SBR stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $885.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

