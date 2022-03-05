Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $885.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $63.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 160.36%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

