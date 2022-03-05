Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 164.2% in February

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Safran has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

