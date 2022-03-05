SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAIL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

