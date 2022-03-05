salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.23 billion and the highest is $7.38 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $31.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $257.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

