salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $203.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day moving average is $257.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

