Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.82) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.02) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.26 ($38.49).

ETR:SZG opened at €35.68 ($40.09) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €22.39 ($25.16) and a 1-year high of €37.12 ($41.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.33.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

