Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $214.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers. Additionally, export demand has been favorable. The company continues to invest in boosting offerings and overall product processing capacity. Sanderson Farms has been strengthening its product portfolio by adding to its vast product pipeline. That said, the company's average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices.”

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM opened at $179.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $153.44 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.