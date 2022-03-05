SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.73

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 1574032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

The firm has a market cap of $573.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.