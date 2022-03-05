Saputo Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

TSE:SAP opened at C$31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.95. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$26.21 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 8,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,276,893.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

