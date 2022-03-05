Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SRSA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $10.57.
Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
