SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SBFFF opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.40.
SBM Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
