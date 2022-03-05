Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the January 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.0 days.

SCFLF stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.01) to €9.00 ($10.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

