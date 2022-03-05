Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($231.46) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €165.17 ($185.58).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at €129.62 ($145.64) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($85.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €153.59.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.