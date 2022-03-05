Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the third quarter worth $183,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Shares of SVFA opened at $9.78 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

