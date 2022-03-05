Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 7,395 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,665,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

