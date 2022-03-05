Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JKS stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

