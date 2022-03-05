Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 100.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TS opened at $25.92 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.78.

TS has been the subject of several recent research reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

