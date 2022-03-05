Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

