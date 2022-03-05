Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,900 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $83.43 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

