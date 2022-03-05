Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 527.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $303,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

