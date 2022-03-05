Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SWM opened at $30.61 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $962.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after buying an additional 142,905 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

