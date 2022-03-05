Scotiabank Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$34.89 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The stock has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

