Scott D. Sheffield Sells 22,247 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $245.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

