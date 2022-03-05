Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Clearway Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CWEN stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 198.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,498 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 872,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

