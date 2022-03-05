Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Up 101.8% in February

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the January 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SECO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 227,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,923. Secoo has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SECO. Man Group plc raised its position in Secoo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Secoo by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Secoo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

