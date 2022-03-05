Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Security National Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

