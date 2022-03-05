Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 14,952 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX opened at $37.43 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

