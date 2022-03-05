Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 205.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 103,631 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,313,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.