Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $969,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,334 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $208.46 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

