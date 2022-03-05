Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.99. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $161.20 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

