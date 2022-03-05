Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will post sales of $189.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Semtech reported sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $739.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 475,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,336. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Semtech news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 27.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 83.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 113,869 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

