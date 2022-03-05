Senior (OTC:SNIRF) versus EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Critical Comparison

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senior and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior $942.05 million 0.73 -$218.57 million N/A N/A EHang $27.60 million 23.89 -$13.43 million ($0.72) -16.71

EHang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senior.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Senior and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00 EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

EHang has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.31%. Given EHang’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Senior.

Profitability

This table compares Senior and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior N/A N/A N/A EHang -251.87% -60.98% -41.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Senior has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senior beats EHang on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senior (Get Rating)

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

About EHang (Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

