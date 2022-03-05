Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRNY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC lowered Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,028. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

